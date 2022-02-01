Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
43°
Midland
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
PR Newswire Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising …
Top Stories
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race …
On Lunar New Year, Chinese offer prayers at temples
Amnesty joins rights groups in accusing Israel of …
Pregnant New Zealand journalist in Afghanistan can …
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Red Raider Nation
China 2022
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising …
Top Stories
Curry heats up late to lead Warriors over Rockets …
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Wranglers light it up and upset …
Video
EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of …
HIGHLIGHTS: Wranglers blow past Clarendon, keep streaking
Video
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Teacher Surprise
Hometown Heroes
The Cupid Connection
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Black History Month
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock 2021
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
What Black History Means to Me
Don't Miss
Midland woman arrested after trying to stab husband, …
Truck carrying chemicals explodes in West Odessa
Chemical fire in Odessa
Tracking Tech Danger: Midland man, 36, charged with …
Watch: Mark Adams press conference day before UT