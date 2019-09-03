Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
Top Stories
South Africa’s leader vows to restore order, catch plotters
Top Stories
Taliban say they want Afghan deal, even as they battle on
Virus transforms hajj in Mecca and future of the pilgrimage
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Man arrested for hopping airport fence, trying to board jet: ‘Life is not a video game’
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Canadiens’ Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft
Top Stories
Verstappen crashes out after first lap battle with Hamilton
Russia at Tokyo Olympics with new name, more doping disputes
The Latest: Morikawa leads by 3 at the turn, Spieth in 2nd
LEADING OFF: Pads-Nats resume after shooting outside DC park
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
4th of July Scavenger Hunt
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Honoring The Graduates 2021
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
West Texas Strong
Landgraf files bill to create active shooter alert system
DPS Troopers honored for service during mass shooting
Be Our Change – West Texas Strong
Video
Be Our Change – Family of youngest victim of mass shooting shares their story in hopes of helping others
Video
Family Resiliency Center offers free resources to West Texans
Video
The Victims
How to help victims of the mass shooting in Odessa
Video
Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 donating proceeds to shooting victims
Video
Pope Francis issues statement on mass shooting
WATCH: Tragedy in the Basin
Video
Midland boys raise funds for MPD officer Zack Owens
Video
Local restaurant hosting fundraiser for shooting victim
Video
2 Texas cities seek comfort from football after shootings
MPD officer released from hospital
Video
Family says Odessa shooting victim moved to Texas to escape violence
Video
“He is just an all-star dad” Rodolfo Arco remembered
Video
More WTS Victims
More West Texas Strong Headlines
Odessa Rotary Club honors our heroes
Video
Be Our Change – Davis family working to raise awareness regarding Basin healthcare
Video
Healthcare workers discuss how training helps during a crisis
Video
Victim’s brother continues to keep his memory alive
Video
Odessa Police officers recall chaos, tragedy that was August 31st 2019
Video
Sister of mass shooting victim reflects back one year later
Video
Community continues to heal in wake of mass shooting
Video
Odessa Strong flags taken from Memorial Gardens Park
Family of youngest victim of the mass shooting reflects
Video
Odessa’s Police Chief reflects on mass shooting
Video
Don't Miss
NFL says it will play Black national anthem at all games in 2021
Video
Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass
MPD asking for help to identify vehicle burglars
Gallery
Midland’s most wanted
Virus transforms hajj in Mecca and future of the pilgrimage