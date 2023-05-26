A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for today, including a large portion of West Texas and New Mexico. This Watch indicates the possibility of isolated tornado development before the Watch expires.

Make sure to have an emergency preparedness plan in place, including a shelter and more than one way to receive weather alerts (in case one of them fails). We are Your Local Weather Authority, and we’ll be actively following all weather patterns throughout the rest of the day, and we’ll be pushing alerts out through our Facebook page, Website, and News Channel.

In addition to the possibility of tornadoes, we are also watching the potential for large hail and flooding, so please be safe this evening.