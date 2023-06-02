A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for a very powerful storm producing multiple tornadoes. This storm is currently tracking to the East at 25 MPH and is currently producing Tennis Ball-sized hail and tornadic effects. Head indoors IMMEDIATELY, to the ground floor of a sturdy building, in an interior room, and avoid being near windows to avoid injury from these tornadoes, as well as debris kicked up by the strong winds produced.
