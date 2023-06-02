Another TORNADO WARNING has been issued near Fort Stockton for a very powerful thunderstorm tracking to the Southeast at 20 MPH. This storm has previously produced other tornadoes and could continue to do so for the short-term future. This confirmed tornado is capable of producing exceptional damage and injury, so please seek shelter IMMEDIATELY in an interior room on the ground floor of a sturdy building to avoid injury.
TORNADO WARNING near Ft. Stockton UPDATE – 6-2-23
by: Chase Menendez
