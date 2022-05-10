A strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been located near Ft. Stockton, tracking to the East at 10 MPH. This storm is currently producing Ping Pong Ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH, as well as rotation strong enough within the storm to potentially cause a tornado. Please seek shelter immediately on the ground floor of a sturdy building and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
