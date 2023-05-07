A severe thunderstorm has been located near Glasscock and Reagan counties and is currently tracking to the Northeast at 30 MPH. This storm is currently producing Half Dollar-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Glasscock, and Reagan counties – 05-07-23
by: Bridget Sarpong
