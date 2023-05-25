A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for most of the Trans Pecos and higher elevations in West Texas. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for today, indicating a high potential for severe thunderstorms within the highlighted area; these storms could produce hail and damaging winds through the rest of the evening. Please make sure to have a preparedness plan in place, such as a well-insulated room on the ground floor of a sturdy building, as well as a way to receive weather alerts, such as a weather radio or access to YourBasin.com. This Watch is currently set to expire at 10 PM CDT.
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now