A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for most of the Trans Pecos and higher elevations in West Texas. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for today, indicating a high potential for severe thunderstorms within the highlighted area; these storms could produce hail and damaging winds through the rest of the evening. Please make sure to have a preparedness plan in place, such as a well-insulated room on the ground floor of a sturdy building, as well as a way to receive weather alerts, such as a weather radio or access to YourBasin.com. This Watch is currently set to expire at 10 PM CDT.