A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the Northern Basin this afternoon and evening. This Watch indicates the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms producing moderate- to large- sized hail and damaging winds. Please have a way to get weather alerts, such as a weather radio or access to Yourbasin.com, as well as a safe place to avoid any of these weather effects such as an interior room of a home.
