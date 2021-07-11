Severe Thunderstorm Watch – 7-11-21

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Basin and Southeast New Mexico. This Watch indicates the potential for Severe Thunderstorms producing Hail, Damaging Winds, and localized Flooding. Please have a preparedness plan in the case of strong thunderstorms, as well as a way to receive weather alerts.

Many of these storms will be starting up in the early afternoon, tracking to the South throughout the day. After sunset, the energy required by these storms will be limited, and any strong storms will begin dying down. The main threats today will be Hail and Damaging winds, until after sunset when heavy rains will provide flooding concerns. Please drive carefully for the rest of the afternoon and evening, and try to avoid driving through hail storms to prevent injury and damage to vehicles.