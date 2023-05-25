A severe thunderstorm has been located near Tatum, New Mexico, and is currently tracking to the East at 15 MPH. This storm is currently producing Half-Dollar sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please remain indoors, and head to an interior room on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows, while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Tatum, NM – 5-25-23
by: Chase Menendez
