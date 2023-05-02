A severe thunderstorm has been located near Seagraves and is tracking to the North at 25 MPH. This fast-moving storm is currently producing very large, Golf-Ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Seagraves – 5-2-23
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
