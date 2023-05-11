A severe thunderstorm has been located near Seagraves and is currently tracking to the Northeast at 45 MPH. This extremely fast moving storm is producing very strong, 80 MPH wind gusts capable of serious damage. Quarter-sized hail is also being created by this storm, so please remain indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Seagraves – 5-11-23
by: Chase Menendez
