A severe thunderstorm has been located near Sanderson and is currently tracking to the Southeast at 30 MPH. This storm is currently producing very large, Golf Ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. To avoid injury from this very powerful storm, please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Sanderson UPDATE – 6-7-23
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now