We have been tracking a severe thunderstorm that is currently located 29 Miles West of Sanderson and is tracking to the East at 20 MPH. This storm is producing large, Ping-Pong Ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, to avoid injury and damage caused by the large hail produced by this storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Sanderson UPDATE – 5-22-23
by: Chase Menendez
