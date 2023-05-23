A severe thunderstorm has been located near Sanderson and is currently tracking to the Southeast at 25 MPH. This storm is currently producing exceptionally large, 2-inch hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. Please seek shelter immediately on the ground floor of an interior room and avoid being near windows to prevent injury from this powerful storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Sanderson – 5-23-23
by: Chase Menendez
