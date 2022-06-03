A line of severe thunderstorms has been located near Garden City, tracking towards Crane and Rankin at 40 MPH. This fast-moving line of storms is currently producing Nickel-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. Wind damage to roofing and trees is expected with this storm; please remain indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Rankin, Crane – 6-3-22
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
