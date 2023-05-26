A severe thunderstorm has been located near Pine Springs in Culberson County, tracking to the Northeast at 30 MPH. This storm is currently producing Ping Pong Ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Pine Springs – 5-26-23
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now