A severe thunderstorm has been located near Monahans and is currently tracking to the Northeast at 10 MPH. This storm is also producing Ping Pong ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. This storm is likely to cause damage to roofing, siding, windows, and vehicles, so please remain indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Monahans – 6-14-22
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter