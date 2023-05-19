A severe thunderstorm has been located near Midland, tracking to the NorthEast at 10MPH. This storm is currently producing Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter immediately on the ground floor of a sturdy building and avoid being near windows while this storm passes to prevent injury from this large hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Midland- 5-19-23
by: Chase Menendez
