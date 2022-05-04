A severe thunderstorm has been located 25 miles east of Ft. Stockton and is currently tracking to the Northeast at 25 MPH towards McCamey. This storm is currently producing Golf-Ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter on the ground floor of a sturdy building and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near McCamey – 5-4-22
by: Chase Menendez
