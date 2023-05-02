A severe thunderstorm has been located near Marathon and is currently tracking to the Southeast at 15 MPH. This storm is currently producing large, Half-Dollar sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the bottom floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Marathon- 5-2-23
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
