A line of severe thunderstorms has been located through the Northern Basin, extending from Seagraves to Andrews. This line is currently tracking to the East at 40 MPH and is producing Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. Please seek shelter IMMEDIATELY for this powerful line of thunderstorms on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Lamesa, Andrews – 6-2-23
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
