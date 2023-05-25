A very large severe thunderstorm has been located near Lamesa, tracking to the Southeast at 25 MPH. This powerful storm is producing very large, Two-Inch hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please remain indoors and on the ground level, as well as avoid being near windows, to prevent injury from the hazards produced by this storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Lamesa – 5-25-23
by: Chase Menendez
