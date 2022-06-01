A severe thunderstorm has been located near Goldsmith, tracking to the Southeast at 20 MPH. This storm is currently producing large, Two-Inch hail and damaging winds up to 70 MPH. Please seek shelter immediately from this powerful storm. Hail damage to vehicles, roofing, and windows is expected with this storm, as well as injury to people and animals outdoors.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Goldsmith – 6-1-22
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
