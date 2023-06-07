We are still watching a severe thunderstorm near Ft. Stockton which is now tracking to the Southeast at 10 MPH. This storm is still intensifying and is currently producing Ping Pong Ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. To avoid injury from these hazards, please remain indoors and on the ground floor of a sturdy building, as well as stay away from windows while the storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Ft. Stockton UPDATE 2 – 6-7-23
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now