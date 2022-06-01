Two severe thunderstorm cells have been located to the north of Fort Davis and are tracking East/ Southeast at 10-15 MPH. These storms are currently producing Quarter- to Ping Pong Ball- sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while these storms pass to prevent injury from large hail produced by these storms.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Ft. Davis – 6-1-22
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
