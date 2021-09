A severe thunderstorm has been located near Fort Davis and is currently tracking to the Northeast at 20 MPH. This storm is producing large, Golf Ball-sized hail and damaging winds up to 70 MPH. Hail and wind damage is likely to roofing, siding, windows, and vehicles, and injury to people and pets outdoors is likely as well. Please seek shelter indoors, and avoid being near windows, while this storm passes.