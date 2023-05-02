A severe thunderstorm has been located near Eunice, New Mexico and is currently tracking to the North at 25 MPH. This fast- moving storm is currently producing 60 MPH wind gusts and Quarter-sized hail. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Eunice – 5-2-23
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
