A severe thunderstorm has been located near Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves and is currently tracking to the Northeast at 25 MPH. This slow-moving storm is currently producing Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows to prevent injury from the effects of this storm.
Top deals from Discover Samsung event — including …
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now