A severe thunderstorm has been located near Carlsbad, New Mexico and is currently tracking to the East at 10 MPH. This storm is currently producing Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Carlsbad, NM – 6-7-23
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
