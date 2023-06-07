A severe thunderstorm has been located in southern Brewster County, near Big Bend, and is currently tracking to the Southeast at 40 MPH. This storm is currently producing Half Dollar sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 6-7-23
by: Chase Menendez
