A severe thunderstorm has been located near Big Bend, tracking to the East at 15 MPH. This storm is currently producing Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. These strong wind gusts are capable of producing damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Please remain indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend UPDATE – 5-11-22
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
