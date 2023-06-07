We’re tracking a severe thunderstorm near Balmorhea that is continuing to track to the East at 20 MPH. This storm is now producing Half Dollar-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please remain indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows to minimize risk of injury from the hazards of this storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Balmorhea UPDATE – 6-7-23
by: Chase Menendez
