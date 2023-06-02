A line of severe thunderstorms has been located extending through the Northern Basin. This line is currently tracking to the East at 30 MPH and is producing Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter IMMEDIATELY for this powerful line of thunderstorms on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Ackerly, Lenorah – 6-2-23
by: Chase Menendez
