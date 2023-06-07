A line of severe thunderstorms is currently pushing through the Basin, tracking to the East at 40 MPH. This fast-moving line of storms is also producing Quarter-sized hail and 60 MPH wind gusts. Cities and towns affected by this line include Midland, Odessa, Andrews, Seminole, Stanton, and others across the Basin. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground level of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows to avoid exposure to these hazards.