Most of yesterday's thunderstorms that formed will either move off to the east or dissipate this morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the muggy start. Despite most of West Texas being rain-free today, lingering clouds will keep temperatures below normal this afternoon as many will reach the high 70's, 80's, and lower 90's. Along with the seasonably warm and humid air, southeasterly winds will return through tomorrow, allowing for the flow of low-level moisture to produce only a few spotty storms as temperatures will rise.