Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how the muggy conditions will be replaced by wintry weather as a storm system, with a cold front, will bring in cold rain, wet snow, some ice, lower temperatures, and stronger northeasterly winds. Conditions from northeast to southwest will become chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and lower 60’s eventually. As the potent storm moves southward tomorrow, temperatures will drop even more as while some wet snow may max in, areas in The Cap Rock and the higher elevations of The Trans Pecos will primarily experience some light to moderate icing. Before the cold front comes through The Rio Grande, temperatures will reach the upper 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and low 90’s, while temperatures in the high 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, and lower 50’s elsewhere will be accompanied by below-freezing wind chills.