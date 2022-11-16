For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s feeling a lot like winter as cloudy skies and strong wind gusts at times are making the air temperatures feel below the freezing mark for West Texans. Air temperatures are near the freezing mark for many this morning as light snow will likely elude the region. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly drier air to arrive later today despite the skies remaining very cloudy as high temperatures will be as much as 15-20 degrees or more below normal. While many will only reach the 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s today, a slow but brief warmup will be underway with clearer skies by the daytime tomorrow.