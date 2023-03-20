For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Lingering rain and wet snow showers will be the big story this morning, but temperatures will rebound in the high 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s this afternoon across The Basin on the first day of spring. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects winter-like weather as some thick clouds and southeasterly winds will keep things very blustery. While areas by The Rio Grande were warm enough for mostly an all-out rain event as conditions have started to dry out, a few areas may see a little more wet snow early in the day with storm totals of at least a few inches locally. Despite lingering clouds tomorrow, most areas will be void of precipitation as temperatures will start to creep back up above normal.