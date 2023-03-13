For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Winter-like weather has returned across The Basin as with the mostly clear skies, temperatures will not only be below normal, but the atmosphere will also be mostly rainfree with breezy conditions. Mostly slightly-above-freezing temperatures to start in northern areas will give way to temperatures that will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s Basinwide as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects skies to be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. With the seasonably cold air overnight, slightly more clouds in eastern areas with easterly winds will keep things a bit muggy through even tomorrow afternoon.