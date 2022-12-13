For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A cooler and drier air mass has enveloped The Basin and with that, strong wind gusts. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the lower high temperatures today compared to yesterday, closer to normal for this time of the year. Despite the mostly sunny skies this afternoon, temperatures only reached the high 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s because of strong westerly winds. Despite those winds lightening up a little bit by tomorrow, those winds will shift more from the north and as a result, the cooler and drier trend will continue.