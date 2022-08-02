For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s going to be a very breezy day for a majority of The Basin and with that, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly dry conditions as well. As a result, high temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits for many. This trend will likely continue in the coming days with very low rain chances, even in western areas.
