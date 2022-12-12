For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Seasonably mild conditions dominated much of West Texas today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlighted the thinner clouds. Temperatures soared into the high 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s as southerly winds have kept things not only warmer than days past, but also drier. Despite fog having dissipated this morning, fog may reappear this evening out east with a line of rain showers departing as soon as they form. Then, cooler and much drier air returns tomorrow as temperatures will reach the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s with strong wind gusts.