For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite another day of high temperatures way above normal in the 90’s and triple digits across most of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects much cooler air this weekend. Strong winds will continue to threaten to spark fires in the short-term with high temperatures in the 80’s tomorrow. High temperatures will cool down even more on Sunday with more clouds and humid conditions which may eventually spark up storms early next week.