For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While skies are starting off mostly clear of clouds across West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds and wintry precipitation in some areas to develop much later today. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s with strong winds, initially from the south. Then, as much-need rain and snow enters the region, northerly winds will drop temperatures through tomorrow morning. Light wet snow accumulations are possible for some as conditions will slowly start to dry out later tomorrow.