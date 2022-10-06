For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are starting off seasonably cool and even slightly cooler than yesterday morning across The Basin as many areas are either in the 50’s or the lower 60’s. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to reach the 70’s and the 80’s by this afternoon and as those temperatures rise, so will those winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region with some areas more likely to experience rain activity. The potentially stormier and breezier trend will be the big story for the next couple of days.