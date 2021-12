Big 2 News Honoring Vicente Fernandez

Big 2 News December 12, 2021

Will the sunny skies stay in the Basin this new week? …

Chris Brazzell decommits from FAU

Monahans paralympian signs offer letter

Big 2 News at 10:00 p.m., December 11th

More Sun This Weekend! Does That Mean Warmer Temperatures?

UTPB uses three's to knock off St. Mary's

Jackalopes beat Ice Wolves in shootout

Alpine Fire Chief remembered

ABC BIG 2: Duclair thriving in Odessa in drive to …