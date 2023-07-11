For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Very sunny, hotter, drier, and breezy weather will be the big story Basinwide. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to soar well into the 90’s and triple digits, at least a couple degrees hotter than yesterday for some. A broad area of high pressure overhead will continue to mostly not produce rainfall as winds will slightly switch more from the south-southwest than from the south-southeast, thus allowing for lower relative humidity values. This same trend will continue for the next couple of days before a pattern change tries to creep in late this week.