For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Severe thunderstorms are a possibility for some in West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects widespread rain activity nonetheless with lower high temperatures. Plenty of clouds will accompany temperatures that will only reach the high 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s this afternoon. Thunderstorms will slowly move to the southeast with a few of the strongest storms possibly producing frequent lightning bolts, heavy rain, large hail, and strong winds. Surrounding the low pressure, sustained winds will generally be from the east in The Basin and from the west in The Trans Pecos. As the unsettled weather slowly departs the region tomorrow, some sunshine and warmer air will creep back on in.